Author Releases Kindle Books on Animals & Chickens

This e-book highlights some chicken breeds known to be good egg layers that are good options for backyard coops.
Bellevue, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Author Amber Richards just released a new Kindle book "Egg Production with Urban Chickens: How to Raise Chickens in Your Backyard" to her animal book collection.
Richards, a writer and artist states, “People have always been fascinated with animals and birds, they enrich our lives. Some of these books are to help care for and raise chickens and other animals, and others are childrens' books to educate on different aspects of animals.”
For those who don't own a Kindle reading device, Amazon has a free app allowing consumers to read by Smartphone, Mac or Windows PC.
To get your copy of these e-books, please visit:
Egg Production with Urban Chickens: How to Raise Chickens in Your Backyard
Everything about Rabbits: Including an Exhaustive List of Rabbit Breeds
A Child’s Book of Dog Body Language with Pictures: Help Keep Children Safe
A Book of Dog Breeds For Children: They're All Dogs
For Additional Information Visit the Website at: http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00FIEW14Q/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&creativeASIN=B00FIEW14Q&linkCode=as2&tag=thecomflife-20
Contact:
Amber Richards
(360-610-1308)