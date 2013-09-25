Author Releases New Kindle Books on Home and Garden Topics

Amber Richards made her own jar soy candles and operated a home based business with those candles for many years.
Bellevue, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Author Amber Richards just released four new non-fiction Kindle E-books regarding home and gardening topics.
Richards, a writer and artist states, “People are passionate about their homes and gardens, it’s special and close to all of our hearts. I enjoy writing about topics that helps others to improve their home surroundings. ”
For those who don’t own a Kindle reading device, these books can still be read by using Amazon’s free app that allows people to read using their smartphones, Mac or Windows computers.
To get your copy of these new e-books, please visit
How to Make A Great Soy Jar Candle: Revealing My Favorite Candle Suppliers
How To Improve Soil Condition in Your Garden
Aquaponics A Backyard How-To Guide
Open a Profitable Home Business Crafting Beautiful 3D Picture Frames
For Additional Information Visit the Website at: http://www.amazon.com/How-Make-Great-Candle-ebook/dp/B00FDI9HZS
For Media Contact:
Amber Richards
(360-610-1308)