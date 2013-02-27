Author Roberta Kagan Releases First Novel Set in 1960s America

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Lilith Rising 1969 tells the tale of a young woman who takes an impetuous tour of the cities of Chicago and San Francisco and the roads in-between during the turbulent era of America in the sixties. Romance and danger await Lilith as she leaves her home, first taking up with a violent biker and gang member named Red. After escaping from his dominance, she makes her way across America to San Francisco. The novel glides the razor's edge between romance and thriller as Lilith and new found companions travel Route 66 as a serial killer lurks in the shadows.



Roberta Kagan conducts her novels with a concise and matter-of-fact style that intimately connects the reader to the world and characters of her stories.



About Roberta Kagan

Roberta Kagan lives in Scottsdale, AZ. Her previous novels (The Heart Of A Gypsy - All My Love, Detrick - A Flicker Of Light) have all dealt with Nazi Germany and the plight of Jews and Gypsies.



