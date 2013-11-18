Battle Creek, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Tracy Falbe contrasts two visions of the werewolf monster in her 9th novel Werelord Thal: A Renaissance Werewolf Tale. Set in 1561 Bohemia this historical paranormal romance introduces Thal, a man with werewolf powers who is in control of his animal side and violent abilities.



In her interview with Adam Scull the host of the Eat Sleep Write podcast, Falbe explained how Thal differed from the stereotypical raving werewolf of classic horror films.



“He’s a good beast because it’s not necessarily bad to be a vicious animal. It’s just his nature, but he’s in control of it,” she said.



Scull then wondered if paranormal fiction was leaving behind the classic images like Lon Chaney Jr. and his wolfman.



Falbe responded, “The paranormal style of fiction today isn’t really like those old time movies with monsters plodding around. The characters are much more romantic and relatable.”



Her main character Thal represents a man accepting of his nature and who sees it as a strength. Created from purposeful sorcery, he is able to transform into a werewolf at will and seek vengeance against the men who tortured his witch mother to death. Thal is not a man who dreads being overtaken by the beast.



However, Falbe also created another werewolf character who is the classic out of control wolfman beast. Unlike Thal, the character Rainer is a werewolf created by a random werewolf bite. He has no control and kills people when he shifts into the beast. He sees his power as a curse that separates him from God.



The interplay between these characters is explained at length in Falbe’s recent interview that went live on the novel’s release day of November 13th. She describes how Thal embodies the old pagan spiritual systems that accepted the natural world. Rainer represents the rising dominance of Christianity during the Renaissance period, and its spiritual rejection of the flesh and human kinship with a living world.



As the author of nine novels including eight epic fantasies, Falbe fielded many questions from Scull about the writing craft as well. He is an interviewer dedicated to unveiling the true messages in the written works of his podcast guests. People who love reading and writing are the audience for Scull’s Eat Sleep Write Podcast. Falbe’s interview is episode 82.



Her novel Werelord Thal: A Renaissance Werewolf Tale is available in paperback and as an ebook for all ereading platforms including Kindle, Nook, iPad, smart phones, computers, and tablets. The novel can be purchased at numerous online retailers and at Falbe’s Brave Luck Books web store where people can also read the first chapter.