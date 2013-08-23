Author Teaches Readers to Use Ancient Power and Modern Science to Improve Their Life

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Based in 21st Century science, “Harmonic Power” shows how our ancient ancestors used planetary power in their lives. The civilizations that our ancestors created lasted for thousands of years. Author Keith Foster, FLS, has spent a lifetime discovering these ancient powers and understanding how to apply these principles to modern life.



“Ancient civilizations understood how to communicate over great distances, using megalithic structures such as Stone Henge and the Pyramid at Giza. This same power is available to modern man to move our civilization into a new and more harmonious direction.” – Keith Foster, FLS, author, “Harmonic Power”



Based in scientific fact, “Harmonic Power” is information that anyone can learn and use. This power is about making our individual lives and our world a better place to live.



Part One of the book is available to download for free through the website or for a small fee through Amazon.com. This section of the book contains a 141-day life changing plan with each day containing a simple change that one can implement to their life.



“This 141 day programme is designed to change ingrained bad habits and ‘convenient’ lifestyle – using new information to inform your beliefs.” – from the introduction to Part One of “Harmonic Power”



Fellow of the Linnaean Society of London, author, natural philosopher, and polymath, Keith Foster has collated the findings of his entire life’s research into this one unique and extraordinary work, “Harmonic Power”.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Tania Wedin at +44 (0)1865 355515 or email at tania@harmonicpower.co.uk.



Contact Tania Wedin

Telephone +44 (0)1865 355515

Email tania@harmonicpower.co.uk

Website http://www.harmonicpower.co.uk