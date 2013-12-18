Battle Creek, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- On December 17th Tracy Falbe opened entries for her giveaway drawing for a $15 Barnes & Noble gift card. She designed the promotional giveaway as an end of year thank you to people who shop for Nook ebooks because she has enjoyed consistent sales among Nook users for all of her titles since 2010.



People can enter the drawing at her blog Her Ladyship’s Quest. Entries are being accepted through December 31st. On New Year’s Day Falbe will select a winner and email that person an egift card from Barnes & Noble that can be used at its website or in physical stores.



“Reading addicts are always looking for a chance to get a little extra book money,” Falbe said. “The gift card is enough to get 4 or 5 inexpensive ebooks or even a paperback.”



“As an indie author I really value the opportunity to connect with people and gain new fans that I’ve experienced with the Barnes & Noble audience. When I work live events like a comic convention, I meet lots of people who have a Nook, so I know my potential readership is not exclusively at Amazon,” Falbe said.



Falbe who has been writing novels since 1997 currently has 9 fantasy books and 3 nonfiction titles for sale at Barnesandnoble.com. Her fantasy series The Rys Chronicles was available to Nook users since the launch of that ebook platform, and she gained some positive attention and sales early on.



Many of her readers discovered her fantasy series through her first novel Union of Renegades: The Rys Chronicles Book I that remains a free nook book to this day.



When her new Rys Rising series was published she increased her selection for Nook and continues to maintain a steady stream of sales quarter after quarter. Her newest release is a historical fantasy Werelord Thal: A Renaissance Werewolf Tale.



In addition to selling her ebooks at numerous online retailers around the world, Falbe also operates her own web store Brave Luck Books. Readers can find free ebooks there and contact her if they wish to comment about her novels or ask questions.