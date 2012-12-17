Author Yvette Bethel Releases Two Books and Wins Four USA Best Book Awards

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Author, Yvette Bethel, launched two emotional intelligence books in 2012 and both books earned recognition from the 2012 USA Best Book Awards.



The 2012 USA Best Books awards received by Bethel are:



E.Q. Librium:



- Finalist: Business, Careers

- Finalist: Self Help, General



Getting to E.Q. Librium:



- Winner: Self Help, General (Activity Book)

- Finalist: Best New Self Help Book



The USA Best Books Awards have been in existence for 10 years and the book entries are received from US and international publishers like Harper Collins, McGraw-Hill, Llewellyn Worldwide and small, independent publishers.



The USA Best Book Awards appoints a distinguished panel of industry judges who possess extensive editorial, PR, marketing, and design expertise. According to Bethel, "It is an honor to achieve this level of recognition so soon after the launch of the books. It is especially validating to have industry judges review both books and determine they can compete with the best books released in 2012. Hopefully this achievement will help to get the word out about the very important topic of emotional intelligence."



Bethel’s two books were also recently approved for availability within the international Six Seconds Emotional Intelligence network. Six Seconds is the most extensive emotional intelligence organization in the world based in 11 countries, supporting network members and emotional intelligence practitioners like Yvette Bethel in over 100 countries.



E.Q. Librium: Unleash the Power of Your Emotional Intelligence; A Proven Path to Career Success and its companion activity book, Getting to E.Q. Librium are available online at www.theeqeffect.com.



