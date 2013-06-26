Authors Book Eats Own Head

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- In less than 20 hours Daryl Urbanski’s new business success book "Ancient Secrets Of Lead Generation: Your Primitive Business Guide To Better Leads With Less Effort." climbed the charts to #1 in the Amazon Kindle Free Top 100 Bestselling Marketing & Sales Books and #7 in the Free Top 100 Bestselling Business & Investing Books.



"I decided to do a 24hour free promotion to see what 'the people' think of it" says Daryl.



It’s ranking across the whole Free Kindle Bookstore peaked at #360 against the entire database of hundred of thousands of free books.



"It was such an exhilarating experience. I mean, I ranked #1 against an entire category of marketing & sales professionals. I’d be lying if I denied it was an ego boost. Not to mention proves how effective the things I share are when properly used. ."



"Ancient Secrets Of Lead Generation" is a practical how-to guide for entrepreneurs, marketers, sales teams & medium or small business owners to more effectively find or generate leads to produce greater sales and grow their business.



It is part 1 of a 4 part series called PrimitiveBusiness, aimed to coach business owners for faster growth and greater success.



"Thanks so much for this book! I've gained so many ideas for my martial arts business that I can implement right away. Greatest FREE download I've ever done. Keep up the great work. Look forward to your next business saving book!!!!" says Carlos Redlich from Jacksonville, FL - one of the first to download and review this book during its Free Download premiere release.



Ancient Secrets Of Lead Generation is currently available in the Amazon Kindle store as well as Amazon books:



Click Here For Ancient Secrets Of Lead Generation: Your Primitive Business Guide To Better Leads With Less Effort:



Other books in the series also currently available in the series include:



Business Success Secrets, Principles, Formulas & Ethos:



Your Primitive Business Guide To Giving Your Business The Greatest Chance Of Success



and



Primitive Business Tools For Success: Checklists, Cheatsheets & How To Use Them



Business Book #4 in the series: “Tribal Marketing: How To Double Your Business In 12 Months Or Less..” is scheduled to be released within the next month.



PrimitiveBusiness is a new bestselling book series & business coaching program igniting small or medium sized businesses to achieve their full potential and sustainable growth. Time tested, proven tactics and strategies evolved us from small nomadic hunter, gatherer tribes into the civilized community of farmers & trappers. PrimitiveBusiness delivers these in an easy to understand and implement format for sales teams, marketing departments and small business owners. Visit primitivebusiness.com or for information regarding interviews, business coaching and speaking arrangements, please email vip_relations@primitivebusiness.com.



Alternatively Daryl can also be found online at:



