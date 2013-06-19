Authors Invited to Attend Summer Ebook Writing Retreat

Oceanside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- With the ever-increasing popularity of ebooks, more and more people are wanting to write them, but they either can’t find the time or don’t have the knowledge of how to do it. To solve that problem, Oceanside-based entrepreneurs Andrea Susan Glass and Bruce Fischer, owners of The Ebook Academy, are hosting a 3-day summer writing retreat to be held in a quiet sanctuary in Oceanside, CA. The primary intention of the weekend is for prospective authors to have the uninterrupted time as well as professional guidance to write their ebooks.



The retreat is ideal for writers who need a specific goal, timeframe, and a quiet distraction-free environment to focus on writing their ebook (or book). Attendees will receive personal coaching and be able to attend optional workshops on all aspects of ebooks including writing, publishing, and promoting.



“This is the perfect situation for aspiring authors,” says Marketing Director, Bruce Fischer. “I’ve been working with authors across the country to start or finish writing their books or ebooks, and they’ve all said if they had more focused time, they would be able to finish their books. The time away from home is really the key.”



The purpose of the Ebook Retreat is to provide an environment free of distractions—thus, there’s no TV or Internet access, and attendees will be encouraged to turn off their phones. The fee to attend includes six meals and a furnished room with private bath. Bonuses include an Ebook Cover Design and a Marketing Plan. In addition to several coaching sessions with Glass and Fischer, book writing and publishing professionals, attendees will have a chance to network and brainstorm.



“I’ve dreamed of creating a retreat like this,” says Executive Director, Andrea Susan Glass. “Ever since I holed up in a cabin for three days to write my first ebook, I knew this was the solution for busy, distracted authors.”



The Ebook Retreat was created in response to clients’ requests for a dedicated writing environment. The Retreat, which will be held from Friday, August 2 to Sunday, August 4, has limited space. For more information and to register, visit www.TheEbookAcademy.com/Retreat or email info@theebookacademy.com or call 858-350-5235.



Contact: Andrea Glass

info@theebookacademy.com

858-350-5235