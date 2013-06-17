Author's New Title Helps Companies Succeed in Ever-Changing Market

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics based on the years 1993-2009, a new business starts every 39 seconds. Unable to find work or ready to forge their own path, entrepreneurs are now creating new start-ups in droves trying to grab a piece of the American Dream. In this ever-changing market, having tools to succeed is critical, and Business Plans that Work: Why Some Do and Most Don’t: A Fresh New Approach to Creating a Thriving (http://www.amazon.com/Business-Plans-That-Work-ebook/dp/B00CMXK8C8) Business, a new work from entrepreneur Cynthia Kocialski tells them how to build these tools.



Kocialski has witnessed multiple start-ups rise and fall, and she has targeted patterns for success. With her book, she educates new business owners how to grab a piece of their market for their own and succeed. Most business books offer a traditional formula for business plans; however, these plans are archaic and static. Business Plans that Work demonstrates how entrepreneurs can take the typical elements of a business plan and instead use a concept plan for their company.



These concept plans help a new business owner see where the biggest impacts on their company will take place, and adjust their approach accordingly. The result is a business that has the foundation to succeed in this new economy. The Small Business Administration reports small businesses have a big impact on the U.S. economy, making up more than 99% of U.S. employer firms, and 23 million small businesses in America account for 54% of all U.S. sales.



“This is a fickle economy, and it is harder than ever to succeed with a new business. Entrepreneurs need a realistic approach to their company, not the tired plan format that we’ve relied upon for years. If it works so well, why do so many businesses still fail? That’s the question I want to address with Business Plans that Work,” Kocialski stated.



Cynthia Kocialski is a successful blogger and author. Her books include Out of the Classroom Lessons in Success and Startup from the Ground Up. For her blog and more information on this new title, please visit http://cynthiakocialski.com



