Authors Square Announces New Service

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Authors Square offers a platform to promote those writers who write kindle ebooks.



Reading books is one of the most commonly adopted habits by many individuals. Some of the passionate book readers spend their entire free time in libraries, where as others make their home as a library. With the advancement in technology, these days the young generation is getting attracted to read books over the internet. Kindle ebooks are the best solution for the people who want to read books over the internet.



Kindle ebooks allows the readers to save a lot of money on books and traveling. On the other hands, one can also read them at their convenience. There are many kindle ebook service providers available on the World Wide Web (WWW); they also offer kindle ebook readers- a portable electronic device which allows paperless reading.



Kindle ebook is one of the best ways to entertain and make a person’s life colorful. In addition to that, this service is becoming a popular platform to express the thoughts and ideas in the form of a kindle ebook. Many struggling writers after repeated rejection by reputed publishers are choosing this platform by publishing their work. This platform is also becoming useful for the first time writers.



Some of the websites are also offering self publishing tools, where the writer can publish their sense and creativity in publishing kindle ebooks. Self publishing a book is an amazing option; where the writers can introduce their literature to the rest of the world in a simple and easy method.



Upon self publishing a book, the writers can also see the reviews and feedbacks given by the readers. Some of the kindle ebooks websites self publishing a book service is offered free of cost.



Promoting ebooks and writing reviews on the ebooks are two key services offered by Authors square. Many struggling writers and freshers promote their writings with the help of this wonderful platform and get famous.



About Authors Square

Authors square is online publishing merchant where one can publish their kindle ebook free of cost. Writers can get access to complete information about this service from the link http://authorssquare.com/self-publishing-a-book-writer/. One can also post any questions and queries that they may have about publishing the ebook, and an expert gets back to them with an answer.



