Autism Is Infectious: How One Family Is Inspired by Autism Has Been Launched on Amazon

'Autism Is infectious' is a collection of 32 short stories taken over the period of a year with one family and their 10 year old son Tyler. Read about their incredible highs and tearful lows of living with a person with autism, but most importantly, learn about how an autistic person thinks and why they behave the way they do.



From smelling colours to strangled cats (not literally :) these short stories will hopefully inspire those who are fortunate to be around a person with autism to keep caring and to recognise that once you see potential of a person with autism, how infectious that is to help them more.



Excerpt from the book:



'Hi, I'm Kevin Moreland and I'm the proud parent of Tyler (10) a lovely little boy with Autism.



Just before his 2nd birthday, Tyler was diagnosed with moderate-to-severe autism and we were told by the Doctors that he might never speak. Both mine and my wife Shannon's world collapsed that day.



24hrs of grieving for our son's future later, we were determined to rebuild our world and to show the Doctors that Tyler could prove them wrong. From that day forward, Shannon and I set about turning Tyler's world into one of fun, interaction and stimulus.



Tyler is 10 now and NEVER stops talking!



He is in mainstream school on-time for his age, is on the school Pupil Council, swims, reads, cycles, programs computers, pretend plays with his 2 younger brothers and at our last parent/teacher evening, his teacher said he was her best pupil and that the classroom assistant said she was redundant as he never needed any help.



Not too bad for a child we were told might never speak.



This book contains 32 short stories about our life with Tyler; showing the incredible highs and tearful lows of living with a person with autism but most importantly, it provides an insight into how a person with autism thinks.



Once you've figured out why they think and act like they do, you'll want to know more; it's kind of infectious.'



