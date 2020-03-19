Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market": Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2026," the global market is likely to reach US$ 4,612.1 Mn by 2026 owing to the rising incidence of autism spectrum disorder worldwide. The report provides valuable insights into the global market trends and factors that are directly affecting the growth of the market. As per the report, the global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market was worth US$ 3,293.0 Mn in 2018. Considering the increasing awareness programs regarding this particular disorder and less availability of treatment options, the global market is expected to rise at a moderate CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2019-2026).



Key Players Operating in The Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Applied Behavior Consultants,

Allergan,

Pfizer Inc.,

Q BioMed Inc,

Fusion Autism Center,

AstraZeneca,

Hopebridge, LLC.,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Behavior Innovations,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.,

other prominent market players.



Highlights of the Report:



In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.



Autistic Disorder Segment to Witness Growth Owing to the Rising Prevalence of the Disease



The global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market is grouped into drug therapy and communication and behavioral therapy in terms of treatment type. Amongst these, the communication and behavioral therapy segment was in the leading position in the global market. Fortune Business Insights predicts that it will retain its position throughout the forecast period. In terms of type, the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market is classified into Asperger syndrome, autistic disorder, pervasive development disorder, and others. Out of these, the autistic disorder segment procured the highest autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market share in the year 2018. It is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of this disorder.



