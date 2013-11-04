Auto Accident Lawyer Kornberg Pass $100 Million Milestone in Compensation for Clients

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Car accidents can be devastating, not only to the human body but the mind and the bank balance. Even something as simple as a car crash can have a serious economic impact in these tough financial times, while whiplash can force people into days of unpaid leave after even a low velocity impact. The Kornberg law firm has specialized in these cases throughout Los Angeles and the surrounding area for their entire existence, and have used their knowledge and experience to gain over one hundred million dollars in compensation for clients who have experienced car accident related traumas.



The firm represents victims of automobile accidents in Los Angeles and has handled cases involving a wide variety of different motor vehicles and circumstances. The tireless work the company has done in seeking justice for victims of these accidents has already seen them awarded an AV Pre-eminent Peer Review Rating, and has now resulted in passing a major financial milestone.



The company specializes in serious auto injury accidents resulting in death or severe disability, in each case measuring the impact of the accident not just on the individual but on the family and on their futures.



A spokesperson for Auto Accident Lawyer Kornberg explained, “Mr. Kornberg leads the field in providing ethical, responsible and high quality legal services in Los Angele, and has won awards for doing so, as well as securing over $100 million in compensation for his clients. Individuals interested in how the Kornberg Law Firm can help if you were injured in a drunk driving accident or as a result of driver negligence at the wheel, will be delighted to know there is no better specialist in the field than Mr. Kornberg, who has focussed on these cases for his entire career.”



About Auto Accident Lawyer Kornberg

The Law Offices of Howard Craig Kornberg are dedicated to representing claims arising from the death or severe disability of people injured in serious auto accidents in Los Angeles. With decades of successful practice dealing with Los Angeles auto accidents, Howard Craig Kornberg has experience and skill in handling catastrophic injury claims caused by accidents with motor vehicles, including: Automobiles, Motorcycles, Trucks, Buses and Aftermarket Vehicles. For more information, please visit: http://www.autoaccidentlawyerkornberg.com/