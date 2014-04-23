Auto Binary Signals Review by Rebates-Hut Evaluates How One Can Achieve a Winning Ratio of 80%-100%

Madison, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Roger Pierce’s “Auto Binary Signals” software has flooded the internet with plenty of reviews about the accurate 80-100% leading signals. Although there has always been a risk with investing in a marketplace these days but here comes great news with this software release for all who like to use low risk strategy programs as Roger claims to make hundreds of dollars per month without any stress involved. This superhuman trading software makes it possible and brings the investors and their brokers quite a hefty amount of money.



Salient features of the software

According to the creator of the Auto Binary Signals software, the key to financial success is the timing. This software offers balance and stability which are as important in binary trading as they are in life. With an accuracy level of 80-100% leading signals, the software is being marketed as being super accurate. Then there is supply/demand price predictor which predicts the ups and downs of demand and supply and also whether they are going to remain equal.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AUTO BINARY SIGNALS SOFTWARE



Auto Binary Signals software has a risk/reward stabilizing system which can alert the trader whether to trade binary and when not to trade. There are five built in indicators which analyze the market and tell the trader whether or not the risk is low enough to make a trade. This is done by the cohesive recognition patterns contained in the software. The level of accuracy which can go up to 80-100% is achieved via four vital indicators which, when aligned together, make the software to deliver signals. This level of accuracy gives an extremely high confidence rate.



As the markets adapt almost on an hourly basis it is very necessary for the software to adapt as well. So there is Auto Adaptive Profit-Trade technology in the software which makes it do so. A custom built multi indicator system, Proprietary MPMIS gives super accuracy trading precision to the software.



Plus benefits

Some of the additional benefits of this incredible software are that its user does not have to be a computer expert. It is easy to use whatever the level of expertise. Auto Binary Signals software is compatible with each type of binary option trading platforms. The strength and likelihood of a signal being a successful trade is calculated by a built in strategy. The freedom to decide whether to trade digital options or to go with the turbo options is also given by the software.



Nothing to lose-a must try

Another great feature of the Auto Binary Signals software is that it comes with a 60 day, 100% money back guarantee if the user is not completely satisfied which makes it easy to decide to try it out. After all there is nothing to lose and a lot to gain.



About www.AutoBinarySignals.com:

Auto Binary Signals is a strong program that can produce quite a bit of money with very little effort. It takes all the guess work and research out of the picture and tells users when the trends are in a particular favor. Having little previous knowledge in Binary Options does not impede the possibility to make money, and it is a program that can easily make money for users. Unless they have a significant amount of capitol they will not be making the figures it claims, however, even the lowest amount of money in the program is highly likely to make users some extra cash.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AUTO BINARY SIGNALS SOFTWARE