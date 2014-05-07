Auto Binary Signals Review : Software Teaches Its Users How to Deal Smartly in the Binary Option Markets

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- The Auto Binary Signals (ABS), is the ultimate solution for traders who want to earn maximum returns from the comfort zones of their homes and offices, or even during travel with just a simple click of the mouse. ABS is software that has been specially designed to teach its users how to deal smartly in the binary option markets while significantly minimizing the amount of risk undertaken. The software is a unique creation of an expert financial software consultant, Roger Pierce who is a graduate of the London School of Economics and an ex-employee of J.P. Morgan.



Binary options are options where only two outcomes are possible; either it is a return of a fixed amount of cash/ asset or the return is nil. There are mainly two types of binary options; (i) cash-or-nothing and (ii) asset-or-nothing. Trading in the financial markets carries with it the inherent risk of incurring huge losses at the slightest miscalculation. Under such circumstances, a software that is not only able to save its users from the heavy losses but is also capable of helping them earn dramatically amazing returns is indeed ingenious work. Such is the Roger Pierce’s ABS software.



ABS has an interface which is so user-friendly and easy to use that beginners and experienced traders can all benefit from it alike. However, experienced traders might have a slight advantage over the beginners due to their additional knowledge. The software is capable of tracking and analyzing the trends in stocks, commodities and various other investment securities, and on the basis of this analysis it can also predict future trends. It does so by identifying potentially successful trades through market analysis using five built-in market performance indicators. The accuracy of this process unbelievably lies in the range of 80-100%.



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The ABS has several advantages to offer to its users including:

1.Requires no prior trading experience.

2.Start making a profit right away.

3.Gives the most appropriate market analysis.

4.Capable of measuring the strength/ likelihood of the signals.

5.Offers turbo and digital options.

6.An enhanced, user-friendly visual interface.

7.Access to approved and experienced brokers of choice.



About www.AutoBinarySignals.com

Auto Binary Signals is a strong program that can produce quite a bit of money with very little effort. It takes all the guess work and research out of the picture and tells users when the trends are in a particular favor.