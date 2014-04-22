Auto Binary Signals Software Review: Roger Pierce's Idea to Change the Binary Options Trading Platform Has Come to Life

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- The ultimate aim of Auto Binary Signals is to increase the possibilities of users’ earnings, while balancing out the risks involved. Since, most of the brokers operating online disappear once their accounts reach a certain limit, this software ensures that the investors are first provided with a trusted broker so that they can convert their thousands into millions in a matter of weeks. This plug and trade technologically advanced software is very convenient and easy to use and set up. In an approximate of 15 minutes, the investor can start trading in the binary options market.



A few more advantages of Auto Binary Signals include,



- Extensive perception of market situation by MPMIS, a customized Multi Indicator System which executes with accurate trading precision.

- Pierce secret built-in strategy that calculates strength of every trade signal.

- The trader can decide whether to trade Digital options (15 minutes and above) and Turbo options (1-5 minutes).

- Enhanced visual interface makes it easy for any level of computer user.

- Auto Binary Signals is compatible with all binary option trading platforms.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AUTO BINARY SIGNALS SOFTWARE



BOTS is simply an amazing signal provider, tries to make a trader as happy as it could. It watches over the shoulder of a pro everyday teaching how to trade effectively. It gives One Session Every Trading Day - trading session begins at 10:00 AM to 11AM EST with a 1 hour lunch break in between. With Bots, users have averaging 85% Winning Weeks, which means more potential profits. These signals are completely transparent; nothing is hidden or working secretively from traders. Thus it is trustworthy and highly reliable. Traders can even keep an eye on it from their phones too, no pc downloads are required. It provides multiple signals everyday to earn more money a day.



BOTS provides a more personal and long-term based experience to traders. Its entire system aims at “teaching the trader to fish” rather than “giving the trader the fish,” which would help traders so much in the long run. Payout is decent and realistic since payouts are benchmarked per week and not per trade. On the other hand, subscription fee is high among the highest and a trader’s time and attention are much required.



The investor needs to determine whether the contract will increase in value or decrease within a specified duration of time. When the time expires and the prediction of the investor is correct, then they get their profit which is usually very significant.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AUTO BINARY SIGNALS SOFTWARE



If a trader who is concerned of winning his binary trades now and plan to exit from binary options soon enough, then most likely BOTS is not for such investors. However, if a kind of trader who wants to win now and in the long term, or considers even making binary options his career, then we highly recommend them to subscribe to BOTS.



ABOUT www.AutoBinarySignals.com

Auto Binary Signals is a strong program that can produce quite a bit of money with very little effort. It takes all the guess work and research out of the picture and tells users when the trends are in a particular favor. Having little previous knowledge in Binary Options does not impede the possibility to make money, and it is a program that can easily make money for users.