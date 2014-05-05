Auto Binary Signals System Allows Investors to Set Up Low Risk Trading Spreads

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Auto Binary Signals is an easy to use program that allows investors to set up low risk trading spreads. Due to the high levels of micromanagement required to operate traditional accounts, many traders are forced to shut down their accounts after reaching a certain point. Auto Binary Signals solves this problem.



Designed by legendary trader Roger Pierce, Auto Binary Signals provides investors with balance and stability within the market. Pierce created the system as a way to keep other traders from making the same investment mistakes that he had. By utilizing multiple low risk investments, Auto Binary Signals is able to ensure that traders can protect themselves financially while still turning an immense profit.



Built around cutting edge technology, Auto Binary Signals is software that will alert users as to when they should trade and when they should not. The program utilizes an algorithm containing five custom built indicators. These indicators allow Auto Binary Signals to predict trades with trades with high accuracy. Each indicator is triggered once a certain threshold has been reached. After analyzing the thresholds Auto Binary Signals will either notify the trader to invest, or warn the trader to avoid the risk. Users typically get between 80 – 100% accuracy on their options trades. Because of the outstanding accuracy traders can use the program to make low level investments that yield high level returns.



Click here to download Auto Binary Signals Software



Auto Binary Signals offers traders numerous benefits. The program’s Multi-indicator System provides incredibly accurate trading perception. The program’s internal algorithms are specifically designed to calculate the strength and likelihood of each signal. Auto Binary Signals also allows users to choose between trading digital options, which take roughly 15 minutes, or turbo options, which take between 1 to 5 minutes to complete. Additionally, Auto Binary Signals has an easy to use interface. The layout is simple to understand and can be used by almost anyone.



Designed by an expert, Auto Binary Signals was created so that traders could lower their risks while maximizing their profits. The program eliminates the need for intensive micromanagement and allows users to spread their trades. Thanks to an elaborate series of algorithms Auto Binary Signals is able to make high accuracy predictions about options. Traders are then notified of these predictions, and can invest accordingly. Also, the program is easy to use and can be run by anyone. Because of its unique design Auto Binary Signals allows its users to make low risk trades with high returns.



About www.AutoBinarySignals.com

Auto Binary Signals is a strong program that can produce quite a bit of money with very little effort. It takes all the guess work and research out of the picture and tells users when the trends are in a particular favor. Having little previous knowledge in Binary Options does not impede the possibility to make money, and it is a program that can easily make money for users. Unless they have a significant amount of capitol they will not be making the figures it claims, however, even the lowest amount of money in the program is highly likely to make users some extra cash.