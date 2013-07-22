Auto Body Repair Services Company Da-Les Auto Body Receives the Best of Sunnyvale 2013 Award

Sunnyvale, Ca -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Da-Les Auto Body, an auto body repair services business located in Sunnyvale, Calif., has just received the Best of Sunnyvale 2013 Award in the Collision Repair Services classification. This is the fifth year in a row that the Sunnyvale Auto Body shop has earned this award, which is from the U.S. Commerce Association (USCA), a New York based organization funded by local businesses operating in towns of all sizes across America.



As an article on the USCA website noted, the purpose of the organization is to promote local business through public relations, marketing and advertising. Across the nation, less than one-tenth of one percent—or 1 in 1,000—of the 2013 Awards were certified as Five-Time awardees. For most companies, the article noted, this prestigious recognition is a result of their dedication and efforts as well as the work of others in the organization that have helped build the business.



“Your team is now a part of an exclusive group of small businesses that have achieved this selection,” the article said.



One of the many ways that Da-Les Auto Body shows its dedication to its customers is by regularly updating its website with useful information and tips for car owners. For example, the auto body repair services company just posted a helpful guide on its blog that offers automotive maintenance tips. In order to help keep their vehicle running at peak performance, the blog post suggests that drivers do a variety of things, including changing the oil regularly, making sure the wheels are properly aligned, and changing the car’s filters on a consistent basis.



“Changing motor oil regularly is vital to the health of your automobile,” the new post said, adding that most owners’ manuals state that oil should be changed every 3,000 miles.



“For newer cars, the requirements may be different. However, it is advised to change your oil according to the specifications of the owner’s manual.”



Da-Les is the prefered auto body collision center that serves Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, San Jose and the entire Bay Area Silicon Valley.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Da-Les Auto Body is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read about the various types of auto body repair and services that are offered, as well as the educational and helpful blog posts.



About Da-Les Auto Body

The collision repair specialists cater to foreign and domestic vehicles while utilizing the latest and most advanced collision repair techniques, tools and equipment. They have been named the number one collision repair facility for the past four years by Consumer Business Review. The Certified Green Investment shop has an impressive green program in place and is an award winner from the City of Sunnyvale for “Outstanding Commitment to Environmental Protection.” Da-Les serves the Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Mountain View, San Jose and Milpitas areas. For more information, please visit http://da-lesautobody.com/



Da-Les Auto Body

728 San Aleso Avenue

Sunnyvale, CA 94085