Auto Body Shop Da-Les Auto Body Now Offers Shuttle Services to Customers in Santa Clara

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Da-Les Auto Body, an Auto Body Shop near Santa Clara that serves both foreign and domestic vehicles, has recently announced their choice to provide shuttle services to their customers.



Da-Les Auto Body will now offer shuttle services to their customers in Santa Clara, one city away from where their main auto body shop is. The need for more Santa Clara auto body shops is great, and the shuttle services present clients with a no-hassle way to visit the body shop for any services that their car may need.



The auto body shop offers a wide variety of services to its customers including auto collision repair, auto painting, and frame repair.



For example, when it comes to vehicle repair services, Da-Les Auto Body first performs auto body repair estimates where visual damages and causes of concern are noted. After approving the insurance, the auto body shop disassembles the car, orders new parts, and repairs the structure and body. The staff then details the car and performs a Quality Control Inspection before returning it to the owner.



“We use the most advanced techniques and equipment, as well as materials to bring your vehicle back to pre-accident condition,” states an article on Da-Les Auto Body’s website. “The employees of Da-Les Auto Body are highly skilled and trained in the use of our equipment and materials, constantly staying abreast of new procedures and methods of repairing and refinishing today’s technical vehicles.”



Individuals with questions or concerns about Da-Les Auto Body and its services can visit the shop’s website for more information. The auto body shop works with all insurance companies and is respected in the industry.



Da-Les Auto Body also wishes to congratulate the 49ers with their new stadium and the possibility of hosting the fiftieth Superbowl.



About Da-Les Auto Body

Since 1978, Da-Les Auto Body has catered to foreign and domestic vehicles while utilizing the latest and most advanced collision repair techniques, tools, and equipment. They have been named the number one collision repair facility for the past four years by Consumer Business Review. The Certified Green Investment shop has an impressive green program in place and is an award winner from the City of Sunnyvale for “Outstanding Commitment to Environment Protection.” Da-Les Auto Body serves the Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Mountain View, San Jose, and Milpitas areas. For more information, please visit http://www.da-lesautobody.com