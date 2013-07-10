Auto Cosmetic Solutions Is Now Serving All of Orange County

Mission Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Auto Cosmetic Solutions, an established and renowned car cosmetic repair specialist in Orange County, is now offering free quotations for their cosmetic repair services. This is by far good news for car owners with scratched car paints and cracked bumpers, as they can now prepare a budget for their upcoming car cosmetic repairs without having to pay for consultation services. In addition to that, they can get free quotes for their services without having to go to Auto Cosmetic Solutions’ service center. In order to get free a free quotation for an auto body repair Orange County or bumper repair Orange County, you just have to send pictures of your damaged car through autocosmeticsolutions.com/contact-us/ . Aside from the pictures, you also have to provide your personal details, such as your full name, contact number and email address.



Auto Cosmetic Solutions is unlike any other car repairs shops in Orange County. For the most part, car repair shops in Orange County do not offer mobile repair services to their customers. Whenever you need auto body repair Orange County, you have to bring your vehicle to their shop or service center. Although most of these shops can provide solutions to cars’ damaged bumper or body, it can be a bit distressing especially if you have a very hectic schedule. Auto Cosmetic Solutions, on the other hand, provides a more convenient solution to your dent repair Orange County . With their mobile services, you can get cosmetic repairs for your vehicle at your home, office or whenever you want.



The car cosmetic repair services offered by Auto Cosmetic Solutions won’t consume a great deal of time. With Auto Cosmetic Solutions, there is no need for you to wait for a few days or weeks before you can get back your car. For the most part, their car cosmetic repairs will take four hours or less. Jenna, a customer of Auto Cosmetic Solution, said “I called Darren with Auto Cosmetic Solutions. He came out. A couple of hours later, awesome job on my bumper. I highly recommend him”.



Auto Cosmetic Solutions’ services are not costly as the ones offered by other car repair shops in Orange County. Their services would normally cost half what a body shop will charge you due to their lower overhead. By employing the services of Auto Cosmetic Solutions, you get to save a lot of money from your auto cosmetic repairs.



Finding a good cosmetic repair specialist in Orange County can be a bit overwhelming, especially if you are new to the area. Basically, there are a lot of car cosmetic repair companies available in Orange County. Unfortunately, not all of them can provide quality cosmetic services. Although they use similar tools and practice the same concepts in cosmetic repair, car cosmetic repair companies are not equal. Some provide fast and superior quality car scratch repair Orange County, while some cannot deliver good cosmetic repair services. The Auto Cosmetic Solutions is one of the car cosmetic repair specialists you can trust in Orange County. For more information about the services offered by Auto Cosmetic Solutions, visit their website at http://autocosmeticsolutions.com/



Owner: Darren Burt

26811 Trabuco Road, Suite E-124

Mission Viejo, California 92691

Phone: +1 949-282-9653