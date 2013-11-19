Auto Dealer Licensing Firm Introduces 24/7 Chat and Phone Support

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Buying and selling used cars for a living just got easier with 24/7 live chat and phone support from Dealers License LLC.



Dealers License LLC, a consulting and marketing firm that specializes in helping customers get their own wholesale/retail dealer license, is the first company of its kind to offer this type of 24-hour service. Recognizing the lack of support that was previously afforded to its customers due to conflicting schedules and other roadblocks, Dealers License LLC has taken the steps to connect customers with the support they need, when they need it.



“The automobile industry doesn't always keep a 9-to-5 schedule, and neither do our customers,” said Timothy Sowell, a partner at Dealers License LLC. “Our expanded availability means we can give our customers the highest level of service whenever they need it, day or night.”



The 24-hour support is available by calling 800-595-3194 or by visiting https://www.dlcnetwork.com/ and clicking on “Live Chat.” This new service is part of the extensive resources provided by Dealers License LLC, which include coaching, mentoring and marketing assistance.



According to Sowell, “This is just the latest example of the firm's mission to provide our clients with high-quality training and cutting-edge knowledge so they know how to achieve success in the automotive industry.” Expanded support, provided 24-hours a day, allows customers to reach out for help and get answers immediately for optimal success.



“Our customers already know how committed Dealers License LLC is toward helping them succeed,” Sowell said. “Now, with our 24-hour chat and phone support, that commitment is stronger than ever.” Live chat and phone support is one of many ways that Dealers License LLC is working to support its customers, provide exceptional service and lead use car dealers to success.



About Dealers License LLC

Dealers License LLC is a Greenville, S.C.-based firm that assists customers who want a wholesale or retail dealer license so they can buy and sell used cars at dealer-only auctions and the firm's own retail network. In addition, the company provides 24/7 coaching, mentoring and marketing assistance. For more information, visit https://www.dlcnetwork.com/.



Contact:

Christian Smith-Bishop, Operations Administrator

c.smith-bishop@dlcnetwork.com

1-800-595-3194

141 Commons Way

Greenville, SC 29611

https://www.dlcnetwork.com/