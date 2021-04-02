Auto Detailing Calgary Announces New Website to Better Help Customers

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2021 -- Auto Detailing Calgary is pleased to announce that they have redesigned their website at https://autodetailingcalgary.ca/ to better serve their clients. They have simplified their menus and re-organized their services so they are easier to access.



Auto Detailing Calgary specializes in performing auto detailing services for cars, semi trucks, boats, recreational vehicles and airplanes. They are airplane maintenance certified and provide a mobile service for auto detailing in Calgary.



To boost the new look of their website, they have also enhanced the look of their truck fleet, and added new no-touch state of the art steam equipment.



Auto Detailing Calgary offers various packages for car detailing in Calgary. These include packages for both interior and exterior cleaning, paint correction, ceramic coating, polish and sealent, engine detailing and headlight restoration.



Check their Google website at https://g.page/cardetailingcalgary?gm to see their many 5 star reviews from satisfied customers. "Spring is the time to get your car looking better than new", according to Omar, the owner.



About Auto Detailing Calgary

Auto Detailing Calgary is the premiere service in Calgary for car detailing and related services like auto cleaning, car polishing and sealant, and packages for other vehicles like trucks, recreational vehicles, boats and airplanes. They are located at 1091 Berkley Drive NW Calgary, AB T3K 1S6 and can be contacted at 1-(587) 700-1029 or at info@autodetailingcalgary.ca.



Media contact



https://autodetailingcalgary.ca/