Auto Detailing Company Executive Detail Center Opens New Gladstone Office

Drivers tend to keep their cars longer in a down economy, and the longer a vehicle is on the road, the more consistent a driver must be with auto maintenance and upkeep. But upkeep isn’t just about what’s under the hood; it also includes interior and exterior care of a car’s body.



Executive Detail Center helps drivers keep their vehicles in pristine condition with a range of auto detailing services , including hand washing and two-step hand waxing, full interior detailing , swirl and scratch removal, three-step paint correction, paintless dent repair and engine detailing. “You can drop your vehicle off or make arrangements for us to pick up and deliver your vehicle for [auto] detailing,” says Aaron Strickbine, Executive Detail Center owner.



In addition to providing services to individual customers, the company also offers auto dealership reconditioning services for the maintenance of car lot inventory and special fleets. A complete listing of Executive Detail Center auto detailing services is available at the following link: http://www.executivedetailcenter.com



This most recent expansion brings the total number of Executive Detail Center offices to three, with locations in Gladstone, Missouri, and the cities of Merriam and Olathe, Kansas. All three locations are fully staffed and perform full interior and exterior detailing.



More information about the new Gladstone office is available on the company website.



