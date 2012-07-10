Auto Express Service Center Ensures Vehicles in Las Vegas are Safe to Drive

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- As any driver will agree, it’s a false economy not to have a vehicle serviced on a regular basis. A properly maintained car is safer, more fuel-efficient and more reliable because faults can be picked up at an early stage before they have the chance to cause serious damage to the vehicle.



It’s important to make sure the vehicle receives a comprehensive service that not only includes the lubrication of all working parts, but also includes safety checks to ensure all parts are in good working order. Cars that receive a regular service also tend to command a higher price if the owner decides to sell.



People in Las Vegas, Nevada, routinely turn to the Auto Express Service Center when they think their vehicle is underperforming or it becomes time for an annual service.



“Auto Express Service Center is a full service center that offers everything from oil changes, transmission repairs, auto check engine light diagnostics, complete A/C and heating services, transmission repair and rebuilds, windshield replacements, window tinting, fine tuning and wheel alignments, and many more auto garage services”, a spokesperson explains.



The firm also offers free towing services for anybody who purchases repairs from an Auto Express Service Center mechanic Las Vegas NV.



The website is easy to navigate. The main menu provides a link to the Services page where visitors can learn more about the firm’s specialties including its oil change service Las Vegas NV. The site explains the importance of preventative maintenance like an oil change: “If the oil is not serviced within recommended intervals, the heat generated in the vehicle’s engine can lead to significant damage that may cost thousands in engine repairs further down the road”.



The Auto Express Service Center believes many customers choose them because they treat every vehicle as if it were their own:



“We know customers not only cherish their vehicles but they are also often one of their biggest assets. It’s not surprising customers want the best possible service on their vehicles. Our mechanics and certified technicians treat every vehicle as if it were their own, which is at the core of our philosophy.”



Visitors to the site can select the Coupon category from the main menu bar and will be directed to a coupon that can be printed out to obtain discounted rates on items like a transmission re-build. The site also contains a plethora of testimonials from previous satisfied customers.



About Auto Express Service Center:

Auto Express Service Center has been providing a professional auto repair service from its base in Las Vegas, Nevada, for more than 25 years.



For more information, please visit: http://www.autoexpresssc.com