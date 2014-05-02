Auto Forward Kicks off Parental Awareness Campaign

Hauppauge, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- According to a 2011 Pew Internet and American Life Project survey, 47 percent of parents worry about their child or children being exposed to inappropriate content while accessing the Internet or using a cell phone. In addition, parents express concern over data advertisers and what information they may collect from children using the Internet. "Parents need to know what their child is doing while using the world wide web and spy mobile phone software makes this an easy task," Patrick of Auto Forward declares.



"Parents, when providing their child with an Apple phone, often choose to make use of this sms tracker on iphone, and many others, those whose children don't own iPhones, declare Auto Forward to be the best android cell phone tracker on the market today. Never allow a child to make use of the Internet or a cell phone without this type of software. The risk is too great if they do so as parents needs to know what their child is doing at all times when it comes to this and all technology," Patrick proclaims.



Auto Forward works with a wide range of devices, including Android and Apple models, and is compatible with popular cell phone service providers, such as Sprint, U.S. Cellular, T Mobile and Alltel. Parents often worry that they can't keep up with their children, thanks to after school activities, work, and other extracurricular events, yet Auto Forward doesn't require one have a computer to access the information. This program comes as an app, allowing parents to monitor their child's activity while on the go, making it perfect for busy lives.



Parents aren't the only ones who benefit from this type of software. Approximately 80 of employers express concern over employee behavior, wondering if those they employ are disclosing business secrets to competitors or wasting valuable time while on the clock. Many also question where their workers are at various times throughout the day and Auto Forward helps with all of the above.



As Patrick explains, one no longer needs to worry about this either as Auto Forward helps here also, working to keep intellectual property contained and employees on track at all times. From a call history and GPS logs to WeChat and the ability to listen to the cell phone surroundings, parents and employer alike appreciate having this invaluable tool.



About Auto Forward

Auto Forward allows one to monitor cell phone usage from a variety of devices, including a tablet, cell phone or computer. One sees all calls, text messages and GPS requests from anywhere he or she is. Many consider Auto Forward to be the same as having another person's phone on their device, without the need for a computer, as this program operates as an app, allowing one to do all monitoring while on the go.