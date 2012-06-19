North Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- Glass Masters of North Charleston is offering $25.00 Restaurant.com gift cards with all qualifying windshield installation purchases. Customers can simply present the coupon at time of estimate at the 3075 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC 29418 location and receive the gift card, useable at numerous local restaurants. Customers can also receive a free instant windshield quote by visiting the Glass Masters North Charleston website.



“North Charleston Glass Masters was the easiest auto glass experience I have ever had. I got a free instant windshield quote; and then called. They ordered my windshield as soon as I got off the phone with them. My whole windshield replacement was fast, cheap, and they were extremely professional. They gave me a $25.00 gift restaurant card that I wasn’t expecting. I’m going back to Glass Masters next time I have auto glass problems.” –Frank Patrick



Glass Masters is well known in the North Charleston area for the 50% off windshield service they always offer, as well as the free instant windshield quotes and windshield wiper specials they offer all customers. Now Glass Masters is bringing this gift card promotion, available only while supplies last, as a new foray into giving customers a tangible gift card reward for coming to them for a full windshield replacement. The Restaurant.com gift card is useable at many local participating North Charleston restaurants, giving the customer the flexibility to enjoy it at their leisure.



“I can’t believe I got a free gift card when I went in for a cheap windshield installation. Thanks glass masters!” –Amy Morris