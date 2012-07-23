Fayetteville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- Glass Masters provides numerous auto glass repair and replacement services. They also provide discounts, promotions and values on those services. Now Glass Masters has added an amazing 24/7 guarantee to once again prove the offer the best value in auto glass repair in the Fayetteville area. Glass Masters is so sure that it has the best auto rate in the business, that they have officially launched their Low Price Guarantee.



The Low Price Guarantee is a promise to motorists that they can get a lower than average cost windshield replacement on any make, model or year of vehicle. Beyond their already cheap windshields, 50% off standard prices, Glass Masters offers insurance replacement specials and windshield wiper specials. Recently they also began offering $10.00 off auto glass for all active duty members of the military, who only need to mention the E-Coupon at the 4535 Bragg Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28303 shop.



Glass Masters is much more than just cheap windshields. They offer fast, friendly service at rates that anyone can afford. You can get an instant quote online 24/7 at their website. Active duty military members can get $10.00 off any auto glass service, and all customers are welcome to the 50% windshields, low price guarantee and insurance specials.



“Glass Masters are the best, hands down. I do a lot of off-roading; this means I get a lot of cracked, chipped and broken glass. Glass Masters comes to me when I can’t go to them. When I do go to them they get me out faster than I expect pretty much every time. Why go somewhere else when Glass Masters takes great care of me at a great price.” –Charlie Bradshaw



Glass Masters

4535 Bragg Boulevard

Fayetteville, NC 28303

Phone: (910) 433-5600