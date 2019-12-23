Auto Glass Fitters Alerts Motorists About the Dangers of Drowsy Driving

Eynon, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- While distracted driving is a big safety issue on roads across the U.S. due to an increased reliance on cell phone technology for communication and information, the Pittsburgh mobile windshield repair experts at Auto Glass Fitters would like to shed light on another potential danger facing motorists during the winter season: driving while drowsy.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowsy drivers could be the cause of up to 6,000 traffic fatalities each year, and an estimated 1 in 25 drivers ages 18 and older have fallen asleep at the wheel at one time or another. In 2013, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 72,000 traffic accidents resulting from drowsy driving, as well as 44,000 injuries and 800 casualties.



Awareness behind the wheel becomes an even greater issue during the wintertime, with a decrease in the number of daylight hours and a number of additional road hazards such as inclement weather, potholes, black ice, wildlife, and snow and debris flying off trees and other vehicles on the road.



Fatigue makes it difficult for drivers to make quick decisions, such as stopping short or avoiding an obstacle in the road. It's recommended that drivers get a full eight hours of sleep the night before a long drive, make frequent stops to recharge or get something to eat, never drive while under the influence of alcohol, and avoid taking any medication that causes drowsiness before getting behind the wheel.



Winter drivers who find that their safety has been compromised by a cracked, chipped, or shattered windshield can turn to Auto Glass Fitters for mobile windshield repair in Wilkes Barre, PA, or anywhere they might be traveling.



