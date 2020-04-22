Auto Glass Fitters Continues to Keep Vehicles Safe for Travel During COVID-19 Crisis

Eynon, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- As a leading provider of mobile auto glass repair in Lancaster, PA, and the surrounding region, Auto Glass Fitters has always kept customers' safety as its primary focus and top priority. That has not changed in light of the coronavirus outbreak. In fact, Auto Glass Fitters has implemented strict health and safety protocols to help stop the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to provide essential repair services across the nation.



In accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Auto Glass Fitters has increased the frequency with which it cleans its service locations. Technicians' vehicles, tools, and electronic devices are repeatedly being disinfected throughout the day. Additionally, technicians are required to wash their hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer, whenever possible, and to wear single-use safety gloves while providing service.



At all service centers and on all service calls, technicians will forgo handshakes and maintain a safe distance between themselves and customers.



Auto Glass Fitters is encouraging customers to do their part by washing their hands frequently, refraining from touching their faces, and coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow or disposable tissue. When arriving at a service center or requesting mobile windshield repair in Cherry Hill, NJ, or the surrounding area, customers are asked to please leave their keys in the vehicle and not hand them to the technician.



Even as families remain at home and practice "social distancing," they still need a safe mode of transportation in order to shop for food and other basic necessities. Essential workers, such as medical professionals and first responders, need a safe vehicle to get back and forth from their jobs. However, a cracked, chipped, or shattered windshield doesn't just make travel more difficult — it poses a danger to all motorists on the roads.



Auto Glass Fitters is dedicated to keeping all vehicles — and the people in them — safe for travel during these uncertain times. For more information about the company's COVID-19 policies or to schedule an appointment for auto glass repair service, contact the company today.



About Auto Glass Fitters

Auto Glass Fitters is a repair and replacement service that specializes in mobile vehicle replacements. For car owners dealing with cracked windshields, Auto Glass Fitters will travel to their vehicles' locations and conduct on-site replacements. Beyond windshields, Auto Glass Fitters replaces rear and side windows. The company has 17 locations throughout Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, as well as over 150 other locations in 30 states nationwide.



