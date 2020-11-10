Auto Glass Fitters Is Available for Mobile Auto Glass Replacement in Lancaster County and Surrounding Areas in PA

Eynon, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- Auto Glass Fitters' technicians are available for mobile auto glass replacement appointments in Lancaster County and the surrounding areas. Car owners who need a windshield replacement often are reluctant to do so because they're unsure how soon after the replacement they can drive, whether they can wash their car, or how long the process might take.



Generally speaking, it's not a good idea to drive immediately after the windshield is replaced. Once the glass is installed, an adhesive is applied that helps keep the windshield secure in its molding and helps with the vehicle's structural integrity overall. This adhesive should be allowed to cure in the sun for a few hours before the first drive to ensure that everything has set up correctly.



Due to the need for the adhesive to cure, it's also best to avoid pressure washing the car following a windshield replacement. Many car washes use pressure washers to help blast dirt and scum off the vehicle, which is what makes them such a useful tool for car owners who want to keep their vehicle looking great. However, the same pressure that the washers apply can also lead to the adhesive being blasted away and can make it difficult for the glass to remain secure.



While understanding what can be done while the adhesive cures is essential, many car owners are worried about the time a windshield replacement will require. This question is harder to answer definitively because it depends on the kind of glass being installed, the technician's experience, and whether there are any devices installed in the glass. However, that's where mobile auto glass replacement services are most useful because they can minimize the logistical cost for car owners in need of windshield replacements.



About Auto Glass Fitters

Auto Glass Fitters is a repair and replacement service that specializes in mobile vehicle replacements. For car owners dealing with cracked windshields, Auto Glass Fitters will travel to their vehicles' locations and conduct on-site replacements. Beyond windshields, Auto Glass Fitters replaces rear and side windows. The company has 17 locations throughout Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, as well as over 150 other locations in 30 states nationwide.



To learn more about Auto Glass Fitters, please visit their website at https://autoglassfitters.com/.