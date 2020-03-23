Auto Glass Fitters Offers Mobile Windshield Repair Services for Spring Break Travelers

Eynon, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- Every spring, when schools and universities let out for their traditional week-long break, young adults and families up and down the East Coast hit the road for a much-needed vacation. Spring Break travelers who find themselves with a chipped or cracked windshield can call on the mobile windshield repair experts at Auto Glass Fitters to help them return home again safely at the end of the trip.



When setting out on a road trip, drivers know they need to plan their route, get proper rest, adjust their speed according to weather conditions and traffic volume, and make frequent stops to refuel and re-energize. Travelers rarely plan for windshield damage, but it can occur at any time, due to rocks or road debris blowing in the wind or flying off another vehicle.



Driving with a damaged windshield might seem like no big deal, but it's potentially dangerous for everyone on the road. Small cracks can spread quickly and block visibility. They can result in the windshield shattering without warnings. That's why many states have outlawed driving with a cracked windshield.



Travelers who return from a road trip with minor windshield damage are encouraged to have the issue fixed as soon as possible to avoid more expensive repairs down the road — and to avoid getting pulled over and ticketed.



There's no reason to risk an accident or roadside emergency when drivers can call Auto Glass Fitters for convenient and affordable windshield repairs. Wherever motorists happen to be traveling in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, or throughout the U.S., they can find an Auto Glass Fitters location nearby.



For more information about Auto Glass Fitters or to schedule on-site windshield replacement services, contact the company today.



About Auto Glass Fitters:

Auto Glass Fitters is a repair and replacement service that specializes in mobile vehicle replacements. For car owners dealing with cracked windshields, Auto Glass Fitters will travel to their vehicles' locations and conduct on-site replacements. Beyond windshields, Auto Glass Fitters replaces rear and side windows. The company has 17 locations throughout Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, as well as over 150 other locations in 30 states nationwide.



To learn more about Auto Glass Fitters, please visit their website at https://autoglassfitters.com/.