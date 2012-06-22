Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- Glass Masters of Jackson Mississippi has announced its commitment to help customers save big money on car glass replacement. The new low price guarantee promises to give customers a lower than industry standard rate on any windshield installation, no matter the make, model or year of the vehicle. When combining this with Glass Masters already low 50% windshield rate and free instant auto glass quote, the commitment to savings really starts to show.



Glass Masters offers a quick, efficient and professional glass repair and installation service. With 24 years of experience in car glass replacement and repair they are trusted throughout the Jackson area. Performing work at their convenient 452 Hwy 49 South, Richland, MS 39218 location, or performing glass work at the location of the customers choosing, Glass Masters has strived for years to provide the ultimate experience in customer service.



In addition to the low price guarantee, low price windshields and specials on everything from windshield wipers to full window replacement, any customer can find deep savings by choosing Glass Masters over the competition. Glass Masters free online instant quote is available 24/7 so customers can take advantage from the moment they first contact Glass Masters regarding their auto glass needs.



“I had a rock leave major cracks my front windshield. With the summer heat coming I knew I couldn’t let it sit or it would just get worse. Glass Masters gave me a free instant online quote, and it was WAY lower than anyone else around. It was cheaper to get a new windshield installed than to get the repairs. Glass Maters came to me to do the work, making them both cheap and the most convenient auto glass shop I could recommend. I love Glass Masters.” –Becca Mountjoy