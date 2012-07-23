Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- Auto glass specialists Glass Masters are making a statement to Jacksonville motorists about how amazing they think their auto glass replacement service is. Customers purchasing a new windshield installation at their 7619 Lem Turner Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208 location are eligible to take home a $100 Restaurant.com gift card with their new windshield. Glass Masters knows the cost of car window replacement is nothing to laugh at, so they attempt to add value to every single auto glass replacement.



Glass Masters offer significant discounts, values and rewards are available all the time. But this $100 Restaurant.com gift card, good for any participating Restaurant.com restaurant is only available while supplies last. Motorists can get this outstanding value at the Jacksonville location only, and only when receiving a new windshield installation. For other customers, Glass Masters has several other ways to save on the cost of car window replacement and repair.



Glass Masters already offers a 50% markdown on standard retail prices for auto glass. They also work with insurance companies to offer the fastest, easiest and best auto glass repair and restoration service possible after an accident. This ensures the motorist can quickly and effortlessly be on their way after an accident. Free online quotes on auto glass services are available 24/7 on Glass Masters website for comparison shoppers. On top of these regular values Glass Masters website has regular coupons, giveaways and values like this $100 Restaurant.com gift card.



“I keep a small fleet of cars in working order for my family and Glass Masters helps me do it. When I see that big yellow building of theirs I know I’m getting good value and fast service. They may be a national service but they treat me like a small town customer and that’s the way I like it.” –Bruce



For more information on this promotion and to get the lowest auto glass replacement price guaranteed visit Glass Masters website by clicking here.



Glass Masters

7619 Lem Turner Road

Jacksonville, FL 32208

Phone: (904) 764-9991