Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Glass Masters, Memphis’ number 1 auto glass specialist have announced a new value standard in the auto glass repair and replacement industry. The low price guarantee is a simple and effective pledge that promises value to all of Glass Masters’ valued Memphis customers. Glass Masters guarantees that it will offer a consistent lower than industry standard price for any new car windshield installation, regardless of the make, model or year of the vehicle. That means a great price even on classic car windshield replacement.



In addition to the low price guarantee, Glass Masters offers several practical values to anyone with auto glass replacement or repair needs. Currently they are offering a $10.00 coupon on any auto glass services. They also offer a 50% than industry standard discount on new windshield prices and a fast friendly professional service that has kept Memphis area customers happy for years. Customers can stop into the conveniently located 3620 Lamar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38118 shop and see the incredible values that Glass Masters bring to Memphis. They are soon to be the preferred auto glass shop for numerous customers seeking classic car windshield replacement due to their low price guarantee.



“Glass Masters did a replacement on my 52’ Ford cheaper than anyone else in Memphis gave me a quote, and they did it on site. I’d tell anyone to go to Glass Masters.” –Todd Reynolds



Get a free Instant auto glass quote now at Glass Masters click here.



2 locations to serve you



Glass Masters

3620 Lamar Avenue

Memphis, TN 38118

Phone: (901) 547-0001



Glass Masters

5265 Summer Avenue

Memphis, TN 38122

Phone: (901) 820-0100