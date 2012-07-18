Roanoke, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Glass Masters, foremost specialists in the auto glass repair and replacement fields, is offering an all new value to Roanoke area customers. While supplies last, qualified customers can receive a $25.00 gift card from Glass Masters. This added bonus is in addition to the regular values that Glass Masters’ offer to Roanoke. Values like windshield wiper installation specials, specials on car insurance windshield replacement and 50% of standard cost new car windshields.



Glass Masters intends to make it easier for customers receiving a new windshield installation at their 1409 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24012 shop. Drivers need only print out the e coupon and present it when they get an in-person estimate on the car windshield installation price to get a free Restaurant.com gift card. To get earlier estimates customers can check out Glass Masters’ free instant glass quote online. Many customers with insurance covering the replacement won’t pay a penny due to the car insurance windshield replacement values Glass Masters makes available to the public.



Customers can save money with Glass Masters specials, discount windshield costs and low labor and installation costs. They can also earn a free meal with new windshield installations, when they get a $25.00 gift card useable at any participating Restaurant.com location. These values are in addition to the already great customer service and their quick friendly and professional staff.



“After a rock hit my windshield Glass Masters filled two chips in my same day while I was in the office. My car was as good as new. When I was hit months later, my insurance paid for a full glass replacement at Glass Masters. They were only going to pay partial with other shops. I’ll be going back to Glass Masters every time I need glass work done!” –Janet Treadway



Glass Masters

1409 Williamson Road

Roanoke, VA 24012

Phone: (540) 981-1111