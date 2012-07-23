Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- A Sacramento auto glass specialist, Glass Pro is offering an exciting new incentive for customers purchasing a new windshield installation. Glass Pro is glad to offer this incentive as well as many other discounts, specials and amazing values to all Sacramento area motorists. This is in addition to their already amazing prices for discount auto glass replacement. Currently, customers getting a new windshield installation at the Glass Pro shop in Sacramento can receive a $25.00 value gift card courtesy of Glass Pro.



It’s a simple giveaway. All a motorist needs to do is to mention the gift card giveaway while getting an estimate in person at the 526 16th Street, Sacramento, CA 95814 shop. If they get the new windshield installed at Glass Masters, they qualify for this $25.00 Restaurant.com gift card, redeemable for $25.00 at any participating Restaurant.Com restaurant. That doesn’t mean only in Sacramento. Customers can test out their new windshield and eat anywhere on the coast in the Restaurant.com network.



Known throughout Sacramento as the premier shop for discount auto glass replacement, Glass Pro offers 50% markdowns on standard windshield prices. In addition to this $25.00 gift card they are currently offering specials on windshield wiper installation. For motorists in more major scrapes, Glass Pro works with insurance companies to make the repair or installation process painless and get motorists back onto the road as soon as possible.



“I went to glass Pro after a hit and run ruined my side windows. Glass Pro put in new windows, replaced the motors and fixed some scratches in my windshield all while I got lunch nearby. It’s hard to beat service like that, and they made me feel like a valued customer on my first stop. Thanks Glass Pro!”-Maggie Hunter



To find out more about this promotions and other's by Glass Master visit there website by clicking here.



Glass Pro

526 - 16th Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

Phone: (916) 444-5650