Savannah, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- Glass Masters Savannah has been considered the best stop to save on car windshield replacement prices for a long time. As the premier auto glass specialists in the Savannah area, Glass Masters finds it important to extend added value to the motorists who choose to use Glass Masters auto glass service. Normally Glass Masters offers these values in the form of 50% discount windshield costs, windshield wiper and car insurance specials, as well as free instant online auto glass quotes. Now Glass Masters is offering Savannah motorist the opportunity to earn an extra $25.00 value when they have a new windshield installed at Glass Masters.



Customers coming to the 130 West Derenne Avenue, Savannah, GA 31405 Glass Masters shop for a new windshield installation should ask about the free gift card at time of estimate. Drivers who opt to have Glass Masters do their full new windshield installation qualify for the $25.00 Restaurant.com gift card. Restaurant.com gift cards are an excellent value in and of themselves. They are useable at a wide range of participating Restaurant.com restaurants. This is beyond the everyday value Glass Masters offers every Savannah motorist. Glass Masters car window replacement prices are unbeatable, and they offer a commitment to quality and savings for all Savannah drivers.



“I first came to Glass Masters for a chip. Then I came back for a replacement. This year they did all of my car window motors at half the price anyone else offered. Glass Masters give me the family discount, and I’m not even family!” –Emmy Weller



For more information about this promotion and to find the lowest price on auto glass in Savannah visit Glass Masters at http://www.autoglass4you.com



Glass Masters

130 West Derenne Avenue

Savannah, GA 31405

Phone: (912) 354-9166