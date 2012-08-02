Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- Glass Masters, premiere auto glass specialists in the Baton Rouge area are well known for their discounts, specials and low prices on replacement car glass and auto glass repair. Now, Glass Masters want to go one step further, and are offering a free $25.00 Restaurant.com gift card in addition to their already extensive list of sales, specials and discounts.



Motorists who get any auto glass service performed at the 754 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Glass Masters Shop are eligible to receive this outstanding $25.00 value. Restaurant.com gift cards can be redeemed online and are useable for a variety of Baton Rouge area participating restaurant.com restaurant location. It’s that simple, any auto glass service Glass Masters performs makes a customer eligible for the $25.00 value. Then customers merely need activate the gift card online via the Restaurant.com website and go have their free meal, courtesy of Glass Masters.



This gift card is far from the only value available at Glass Masters’ auto glass shop. With insurance windshield specials, 50% discount windshield specials, free windshield promotions, windshield wipers specials, and the low price guarantee; Glass Masters has been providing amazing value to the Baton Rouge area for a long time. No one else in the Baton Rouge area brings together outstanding values and exceptional quality replacement car glass like Glass Masters.



For more information contact Glass Masters or visit their website by clicking here.