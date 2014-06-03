Auto Insurance California Discusses Car-Sharing Could Void Auto Insurance Policy

Fresno, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- “Car-sharing is growing in popularity with New Jersey consumers who are obtaining and providing transportation through Internet purveyors. In many cases, there may not be auto insurance coverage for these activities. Consumers need to use caution when weighing whether to pay for transportation or to make their personal vehicles available to others for a fee through these companies,” said DOBI Commissioner Ken Kobylowski in an emailed press release May 27.



For a fee, online car-sharing companies will offer transportation services where potential passengers are connected with drivers offering their personal vehicles. But for the most part, auto insurance policies in New Jersey don’t include coverage for drivers who use their vehicles to transport people for a fee.



Before engaging in a car-sharing program, DOBI said drivers need to get educated. “They should know exactly what kind of coverage they have before they enter into one of these agreements,” said Marshall McKnight, a spokesman with DOBI.



McKnight said in many cases a different type of insurance coverage is needed for a commercial enterprise.



In the unfortunate event of an accident, the insurance coverage may be voided if the policy does not specifically cover commercial car-sharing, according to McNight.



Consumers can find out more information by visiting http://www.caiautoinsurance.com/



About California Auto Insurance

Finding the best auto insurance coverage at the best premium rates can be very frustrating, especially when you consider how many hundreds of agencies that exist in the marketplace today. There is a lot to consider when it comes to finding the right auto insurance coverage at the best possible rates. At Central Auto Insurance Agency, Inc., we are dedicated to simplifying your search for the most cost-effective coverage that addresses you and your family’s driving needs. Our mission is to provide our clients with the best customer service possible and find the most affordable premium rates for their vehicles.



Our experienced team of auto insurance specialists is highly skilled when it comes to matching the customer to the right policy. Not only that, but we are committed to serving the needs of all drivers living in the Clovis, Fresno, and Modesto areas as well as all points in between them. We built our company around a core philosophy of serving the customer regardless of any challenges that may present themselves. As a result, we are always striving to provide the most caring, dedicated, knowledgeable, professional, and responsible levels of customer service possible.