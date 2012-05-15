Auto Insurance Comparison Website Releases Study That Shows Gay Men Pay More for Car Insurance

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- Most people are aware that teenage boys pay much higher premiums for their car insurance than many other groups of drivers.



But what about gay men? Do they also tend to pay a lot more for their auto insurance?



According to a study that was recently released by 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com, the answer appears to be a definite yes.



The new report, which was conducted by the car insurance quote comparison website, found a direct link between a man’s sexual orientation and how much he can expect to pay for his auto insurance.



The study looked at several key factors, including accident statistics, spatial awareness, and navigation skills. In an effort to answer the question “Are gay men bad drivers?” the researchers found that interestingly, homosexual men do seem to be worse drivers than heterosexual males. As a result of this, as well as other reasons, gay men tend to pay more for their car insurance.



The report released by the Manhattan-based 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com quoted a study conducted by Dr. Qazi Rahman from Queen Mary University of London. Rahman found that when it comes to navigation skills and spatial awareness—two important factors needed when driving a car—gay men are less adept at them and thus tend to act like female drivers, who are also not as skilled in these areas.



As a result, homosexual men are more likely to feel confused and become lost while driving. 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com said that gay men’s lessened spatial awareness means they are “more likely to cause minor accidents because they experience difficulty visualizing the space around themselves.”



Because of these issues, the report noted, homosexual males definitely pay higher auto insurance premiums than their straight counterparts. When the staff from 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com took a poll of New York City residents, they learned that gay males pay at least $400 more a year for their auto insurance than heterosexual men.



Even though car insurance companies are not allowed to use anyone’s sexual orientation in figuring out how much they will pay for their auto premiums, 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com discovered that homosexual males tend to score poorly on the factors that insurance companies do look at. These include things like traffic violation statistics, accident rates, and marital status.



“Gay male drivers bear the brunt of the burden of paying male auto insurance rates even though that while on the road, they tend to think more like females,” said James Shaffer, chief executive officer of 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com.



“Yes, they certainly cause a lot of accidents, just like any other group out there, but the amount the pay for car insurance is quite unfair.”



About 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com

4AutoInsuranceQuote.com is an online insurance quote provider operating out of Manhattan, New York City. In operation since 2008, 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com offers a free auto insurance quote comparison search engine for United States users. For more information, please visit http://www.4autoinsurancequote.com/