Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2020 -- The Global Auto Insurance Expenditure Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



Major Players are:

Allianz SE (Germany), AXA (France), Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Italy), The Allstate Corporation (United States), American International Group, Inc. (United States), Berkshire Hathaway Homestate , Companies (United States), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Munich Re (Germany), Prudential plc (United Kingdom), China Life Insurance Group (China)



Definition:

Auto insurance is the insurance that covers the loss or damage caused to the automobile or its parts due to natural and man-made calamities. This insurance provides accident cover for individual owners of the vehicle while driving and also for passengers and third party legal liability. Many countries mandate that all vehicle owners purchase a minimum amount of auto insurance, but many people purchase additional insurance to protect themselves further. The auto insurance expenditure is an expenditure that a consumer spends on insurance for the vehicle. In the United States, countrywide average auto insurance expenditure rose 6.4 percent in 2017 from 2016 according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.



The Global Auto Insurance Expenditure Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Distribution Channel (Insurance Broker/Agency, Online Channel), Premium (Personal Insurance Premium, Commercial Insurance Premium), Insurance Type (Third-party Liability, Third-party Fire and Theft, Comprehensive)



Market Trends:

Increased Awareness among Consumers about Auto Insurance Benefits



Market Drivers:

Rise in the Automobile Sales

Increased Per Capita Income of People



Years considered for this report:

? Historical Years: 2015-2019

? Base Year: 2019

? Estimated Year: 2020

? Forecast Period: 2020-2027



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Auto Insurance Expenditure Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Auto Insurance Expenditure Market

The report highlights Auto Insurance Expenditure market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Auto Insurance Expenditure market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



