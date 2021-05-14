Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Auto Insurance Expenditure Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Auto Insurance Expenditure Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Auto Insurance Expenditure. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Allianz SE (Germany),AXA (France),Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Italy),The Allstate Corporation (United States),American International Group, Inc. (United States),Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies (United States),Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland),Munich Re (Germany),Prudential plc (United Kingdom),China Life Insurance Group (China).



Auto insurance is the insurance that covers the loss or damage caused to the automobile or its parts due to natural and man-made calamities. This insurance provides accident cover for individual owners of the vehicle while driving and also for passengers and third party legal liability. Many countries mandate that all vehicle owners purchase a minimum amount of auto insurance, but many people purchase additional insurance to protect themselves further. The auto insurance expenditure is an expenditure that a consumer spends on insurance for the vehicle. In the United States, countrywide average auto insurance expenditure rose 6.4 percent in 2017 from 2016 according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.



Increased Awareness among Consumers about Auto Insurance Benefits



Rise in the Automobile Sales

Increased Per Capita Income of People



Increased Market Fragmentation



Growth in the Automobile Industry

Increased Road Accidents Worldwide



by Distribution Channel (Insurance Broker/Agency, Online Channel), Premium (Personal Insurance Premium, Commercial Insurance Premium), Insurance Type (Third-party Liability, Third-party Fire and Theft, Comprehensive)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



