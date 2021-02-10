Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Auto Insurance Expenditure Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Auto Insurance Expenditure Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Auto Insurance Expenditure Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.



Auto Insurance Expenditure Market Overview

Auto insurance is the insurance that covers the loss or damage caused to the automobile or its parts due to natural and man-made calamities. This insurance provides accident cover for individual owners of the vehicle while driving and also for passengers and third party legal liability. Many countries mandate that all vehicle owners purchase a minimum amount of auto insurance, but many people purchase additional insurance to protect themselves further. The auto insurance expenditure is an expenditure that a consumer spends on insurance for the vehicle. In the United States, countrywide average auto insurance expenditure rose 6.4 percent in 2017 from 2016 according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.



Auto Insurance Expenditure Market Segmentation: by Distribution Channel (Insurance Broker/Agency, Online Channel), Premium (Personal Insurance Premium, Commercial Insurance Premium), Insurance Type (Third-party Liability, Third-party Fire and Theft, Comprehensive)



Market Trend:

- Increased Awareness among Consumers about Auto Insurance Benefits



Market Drivers:

- Rise in the Automobile Sales

- Increased Per Capita Income of People



Challenges:

- Increased Market Fragmentation



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Auto Insurance Expenditure Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Auto Insurance Expenditure Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



