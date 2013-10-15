Auto Insurance in Columbus Ohio - New Rate Comparison Site Allows Many Columbus Drivers to Get Auto Insurance Rates at Up to Half-Price

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Recently launched web-site, with a specialty in Auto Insurance In Columbus Ohio, have made an announcement that Columbus Motorists can finally stop overpaying for Auto Insurance.



Richard Wilson, Marketing Manager of Columbus Free Car Insurance Quotes, states that "Car insurance providers in Columbus are competing strongly amongst each other and as a result, are now offering exceptionally high discounts for many drivers that qualify."



"Columbus drivers who haven't checked their rate in the past 30 days are now being urged to join many drivers saving 30%, 40% or even more than 50%. Imagine what you could do with an extra $300*, $400* or even $500* just for a few minutes of your time?" says Richard



Columbus Free Car Insurance Quotes, is a new and different quote comparison web-site that quickly researches the internet to find Columbus drivers 'hidden gem' insurance companies (out of the hundreds in Columbus) that offer really high discounts.



According to Richard "This is why our free rate comparison service has become extremely popular. By taking just a few minutes to enter your zip, Columbus drivers can quickly compare quotes side-by-side to find the best option that meets their requirements and their budget. Plus they can walk away with some extra cash"



"The purchase of an auto insurance policy is required in Columbus. In Columbus, the policy purchased must include the minimums for bodily injury of one person, injury to multiple people and damage or loss or property," an article on the site points out. The purchase of an auto insurance policy ensures that drivers in Columbus hold the minimum coverage required in Columbus. Drivers will also benefit from having the peace of mind knowing that they are protected.



Another popular post on the site points out why safe Columbus drivers need to compare the quotes they obtain, rather than accepting the very first quote. This article further states that "drivers really need to compare the insurance quotes they get because there could be price differences between the lowest and highest quotes for exactly the same vehicle and driver(s). This is why if you don't compare the insurance companies the site matches you with, you will never know how much you could save."



"Columbus Free Car Insurance Quotes Stands by our commitment to assist drivers in Columbus save money on their automobile insurance. This has been, and always will be the reason we exist," according to Richard Wilson.



If you drive in Columbus, then right now is one of the best times to get a much better deal on your auto insurance. Enter your Zip code at the site to try it. You will be amazed to see just how much you can save on your Automobile insurance.



About Columbus Free Car Insurance Quotes

Columbus Free Car Insurance Quotes is a leading Free Auto Insurance matching service that helps Columbus residents find reputable insurance companies offering extremely high discounts. Since inception, the goal of Columbus Free Car Insurance Quotes has been to provide customers with a safe and secure environment so they instantly view plans side-by-side so they can quickly find the best option that meets their needs and their budget.



Columbus Residents, who have not checked their auto insurance rate in the past 30 days, are being urged to take just 2 minutes to enter their Zip code so they can see how much they can save. With just a quick visit, drivers can finally stop overpaying for Auto Insurance In Columbus.



Media Contact:

Columbus Free Car Insurance Quotes

Richard Wilson

Richard Wilson G+

https://plus.google.com/114230776966893411535/

Phone: (614) 347-1559

Email: admin@ColumbusFreeCarInsuranceQuotes.com

Website: ColumbusFreeCarInsuranceQuotes.com