Company Offering Auto Loan & Credit Card Debt Audits to Consumers

Paladin Securitization Auditors of Cheyenne, WY is one of the nation’s leaders in home and commercial loan securitization audits. They have recently added auto loan and credit card debt audits to their product line. According to Paladin, auto loans and credit card debt are commonly securitized in similar methods to home loans. The debts are formed into trusts and then sold to investors as asset backed securities. Just like securitized mortgages, Paladin appears to have a knack for locating the trust data and finding legal errors that remove the banks’ or debt collectors’ standing. Ergo, its illustrated that they cannot legally collect the debt.



A spokesperson for Paladin stated,



“While mortgage backed securities have been around for about 30 years, credit card receivable backed securities have only been around since 1987. The auditing process for this type of debt is very similar to that of a mortgage loan audit. “



The spokesperson went on to say,



“As part of our product roll-out promotion, we’re currently offering free, confidential consultations to consumers. Our representatives will not only provide the audit, but also provide valuable information to the consumer to help them properly present the audit to their lending institution.”



According to Paladin Securitization Auditors, credit card and auto loan receivables (the debt) serve as the backing for certificates offered in a trust. Multiple debts are sold to a trust, which is then sold mainly to institutional investors. A little known fact is that credit card debt securitization is now the primary funding method for unsecured, revolving consumer debt.



Paladin representatives are encouraging anyone with an auto loan or credit card debt that has fallen behind with their payments, or is looking at a default situation, to contact them. Their phone consultation is 100% confidential and has no obligations.



About Paladin Securitization Auditors

Paladin Securitization Auditors offers trial-ready securitization audits to attorneys & homeowners. They also offer credit card & auto loan audits.