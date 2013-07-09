Auto Loans Provider, Prescott Financial, Launches New Website

Superior, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Prescott Financial, one of the top auto loans providers online, has launched a new website in an effort to better serve its existing and potential customers. The company, which specializes in helping those with bad credit, no credit and even bankruptcies in their past secure automotive financing, has added several new features and more functionality to its new site at http://www.bestautolenders.com. With the improvements, it’s now easier for people to research and apply for car loans online through Prescott.



Prescott Financial helps people anywhere in the US get financed to purchase a car. Recognizing that their customers’ time is valuable, the company has set up an online application process on its new site that takes just minutes. In most cases, applicants are able to get online auto loans within 24 hours of completing the form. Eager applicants can check to see whether they’ve been approved just by entering their first and last names into the loan status section of the site. And, Prescott has a 98 percent acceptance rate for applicants regardless of their credit history.



“Most lenders only extend auto financing to good credit, especially after the meltdowns of 2008, but we specialize in not only good credit, but bad credit auto loans too,” said a Prescott Financial representative of the services highlighted on the new site. “We're constantly raising the bar on our own standards to be the leader in the auto loan market.”



The website’s enhanced customer center helps visitors searching for loans easily understand how much financing they’re eligible for and estimate what their monthly payments will be. The process is simple. They select their credit level on a scale from ‘good credit’ to ‘no credit,’ input their monthly expenses, what they can afford for a down payment and the price of their car of choice. The site’s new calculator instantly returns a pre-approval amount and an estimate of monthly payments.



As an additional resource for people seeking auto financing, Prescott Financial’s new site contains a library of articles on topics ranging from “Auto Loans for Military Personnel” and “Auto Loans for Single Mothers” to “Legitimate Online Bad Credit Auto Loans” and “Student Auto Loans.”



About Prescott Financial

Prescott Financial is one of the top auto loan providers online and has been providing auto loan assistance for more than five years. Specializing in bad credit, no credit and even bankruptcy, Prescott gives people who’ve had trouble getting approved for a car loan several different financing options. With products for every type of loan including used car loans, new car loans, refinancing loans and bad credit loans, the company’s 98 percent acceptance rate cannot be matched. For more information, visit: http://www.bestautolenders.com