Life House Funding Expands Their Education Center

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Life House Funding has been working to expand its education center, including offering more information and more types of information from a wider range of industry experts and individuals. The education center allows people to work together and share knowledge to find ways to make money, save, live without debt and learn more about business and consumer financing.



Customer participation has been encouraged lately, resulting in an upswing in customer-submitted content. Experts also create content for the online education center, and executives at Life House Funding say the mix allows for greater learning all around. Recent topics include tips to save money when you are living on a budget, news about the US job market and questions about money wires, credit scores and the like.



For more information about Life House Funding and its education center, visit the website at http://www.lifehousefunding.com/.



About Life House Funding

