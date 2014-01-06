Auto Mouse Clicker Software to Free People from Their Desks Launched by Media Freeware

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Clicking a mouse may not seem like an inconvenience most of the time, but there is nothing more frustrating than leaving an installation to run only to return and find the installation never got under way because another pop up window required an ‘ok’ from the user, or having to wait by the desk until a given time to press send on an important document that has to be sent to a client at a specific time. Media Freeware specialises in ingenious software solutions to common problems, and have solved these and more besides with the Auto Mouse Clicker.



The auto clicker software automates mouse operations and allows users to define actions for scheduled times, and includes four types of actions: click where the mouse is, click a fixed point, click a user defined color block or BMP block. The clicker can operate left and right buttons and the scroll wheel, start and stop hotkeys to help control actions and is compatible with all versions of Windows.



The mouse clicker is free to download and use and can be installed in minutes. It comes with an unlimited usage license with no trial periods, and is available from trusted resource download sites including CNET and SoftPedia as well as from the Media Freeware homepage.



A spokesperson for Media Freeware explained, “The new piece of freeware we have developed can be scheduled to click certain things at certain times, so individuals can for instance set the software to click ‘send’ on an important email which they can have drafted earlier but not wished to send until after a given time. Equally, during long installations of software, if a pop up box appears that simply requires the user to click next or ok, the software can be programmed easily to perform this function, allowing individuals to get away from the desk while these processes are underway.”



About Media Freeware

Media Freeware are a high quality developer of freeware, specializing in innovative and handy solutions to small but irritating everyday problems. The developers regularly release new software solutions through major resource centers like CNET and SoftPedia. The company enjoy a good reputation among users and reviewers alike, and have most recently created an auto mouse clicker. For more information, please visit: http://mediafreeware.com/free-auto-clicker.html