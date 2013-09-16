Auto Now Announces Guaranteed Credit Approval on Purchase of Premium Used Cars in Scranton

Scranton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Used cars are a vogue in Scranton these days given the recession hit economy. The folks here looking for quality yet cheap used cars in Scranton PA seem to have a reliable aide - Auto Now, one of the eminent Scranton used car dealerships has declared to extend top notch pre owned cars with guaranteed credit approval.



This customer-oriented pre-owned car dealer has a strong focus in quality deals for the clients on diverse auto models. "We can understand that you are always cautious and hesitant while investing on the pre-owned cars. But there is no chance of worries or tension when it comes to our used cars in Scranton", the store spokesperson said, "We are the most viable portal for you when you are in quest of well certified, thoroughly inspected and fuel efficient used cars in Scranton PA. We promise you the desired pleasurable drive without compromising on your budget."



Auto Now has a complete track of customers' payments & equities to ensure best buy for the clients. They assess, suggest & finance the used cars in sync with the specified budget limit of the customer.



"We leave no stone unturned to ensure that you get your coveted car and that too within your set budget, swiftly. Selling or purchasing used cars have always been highly secure, easy and affordable with Auto Now", said the Auto Now manager.



Auto Now stocks used models from almost all esteemed auto manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, Buick, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ford, Dodge, Geo, GMC, Hyundai, Honda, Infiniti, Jeep, Jaguar, Kia, Mazda, Mercury, Nissan, Oldsmobile, Saturn, Suzuki etc. All the cars available from the store undergo 61 Point Inspection by certified service technicians.



"We always stress on a credible service and hence all our cars go through expert inspection prior to leaving for the customers. The inspection is conducted on every major aspect of the cars such as engine, suspension, brakes, transmission, cooling, electrical & more", he added.



The store has been offering comprehensive assistance in document compilation & insurance. Also a guarantee of complete credit approval, irrespective of the credit records of the customer.



"In case we couldn't get finance back-up for your car, we will offer it for free. You can always be assured of extremely low down payments here", the manager added further.



About Auto Now

Auto Now is one of the leading used car dealerships in Scranton. The auto dealer has come up with versatile inventory with thoroughly inspected cars at affordable rates with guaranteed credit approval.



For more details, visit http://www.autonow.net